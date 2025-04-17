City of Detroit to install 65 new speed humps in neighborhoods

The city of Detroit is working to install 65 more speed humps in neighborhoods in an ongoing effort to make the streets safer for families.

City officials on Thursday released the list of streets selected for the 2025 program. Since 2016, the city has installed more than 10,000 speed humps. Residents who do not want a speed hump on their street can request to opt-out of the program by May 16.

"Speed humps have been the way we have effectively addressed the problem of speeding and reckless driving and the installation of 65 more will further reduce the problem and provide safer streets on these residential blocks," said Ron Brundidge, director of the Detroit Department of Public Works. "This program came about because we listened to the concerns of our residents and developed a solution the community has wholeheartedly embraced."

The the public works department said it received over 23,000 speed hump requests from residents. The criteria for installations include:

Local residential streets with a speed limit of 25 mph

Priority given to streets adjacent to active schools and parks

Detroit Police Department records of speeding and vehicle crashes

Street used as a known "cut through" to or from a major road

Block housing density

Number of school-aged children

Resident support on the block, and a valid request was made

Officials said speed humps that were approved in 2024 but have not yet been installed will get first priority this year.