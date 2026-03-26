Detroit Tigers play in MLB Opening Day 2026. Here's what to know.

Fresh off consecutive postseason appearances, the Detroit Tigers open their 2026 season with a six-game West Coast swing.

The Tigers will open their season on the road on Thursday, March 26. Here's more information about their opening day opponent, how to watch the game, tickets and when Detroit's home opener will be.

Who are the Detroit Tigers playing on MLB Opening Day?

The Detroit Tigers will play the San Diego Padres on Thursday, March 26. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The game is part of a three-game road series against the Padres. The other two games will happen on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 28. First pitch for the March 28 game is set for 9:40 p.m. ET, and 8:40 p.m. ET on March 29.

The team will spend its first six games away and will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series after they play the Padres. The Tigers will face the Diamondbacks on March 30-April 1.

How to watch the Detroit Tigers play on MLB Opening Day

Anyone looking to support the Tigers on the road can buy tickets to attend the March 26 game at Petco Park. Tickets range from $59 to $470, according to the Padres team website.

Fans can also catch the game on Detroit SportsNet or MLB.TV.

When is the Detroit Tigers home opener?

After the six-game road trip to start the season, the Tigers will have their home Opening Day game at Comerica Park on Friday, April 3. Detroit will host the St. Louis Cardinals, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Are tickets still available for the Tigers home opener?

The Tigers website has limited tickets available for the April 3 home opener, with prices ranging from $145.80 to $658.80. There are also standing-room tickets available for $128.80.

There are also resale tickets available on SeatGeek, StubHub and Vivid Seats.