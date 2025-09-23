Cleveland Guardians down Detroit Tigers 5-2 to tie for AL Central lead

José Ramírez drove in a run with a swinging bunt when Cleveland rallied in a strange sixth inning against Detroit ace Tarik Skubal, and the Guardians beat the Tigers 5-2 on Tuesday night to move into a tie for first place in the AL Central.

Cleveland caught Detroit after being 15 1/2 games back on July 8. The Guardians, who were still 12 1/2 games behind the Tigers on Aug. 25, have won 11 of 12. They are 17-5 in September.

The Tigers have dropped seven straight and 10 of 11 as their giant lead has shrunk to zero.

Skubal (13-6), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, fell apart in the sixth, becoming visibly shaken when Cleveland's David Fry was struck in the face by his 99 mph fastball. He also had a throwing error, a wild pitch and a balk in the inning.

With two runners on, Fry squared to bunt and Skubal's pitch drilled the designated hitter in the nose and mouth area. As Fry collapsed, a distraught Skubal immediately dropped his cap and glove and covered his mouth in disbelief.

Fry was driven off the field on a cart. The Guardians said he was being assessed at Lutheran Medical Center.

Gavin Williams (12-5) matched a career high with 12 strikeouts in six innings for Cleveland, which can eclipse the 1978 New York Yankees, who overcame a 14-game deficit, for the largest comeback since divisional play began in 1969.

Skubal held the Guardians to two hits through five innings before the Guardians got to him with their typical small-ball attack in the sixth.

Steven Kwan bunted safely leading off and Angel Martinez followed with a bunt that Skubal fielded and inexplicably tried to throw to first between his legs. Ramírez's topper brought in Cleveland's first run, the second scored on Skubal's wild pitch and Gabriel Arias had an RBI groundout.

Pinch-hitter Daniel Schneemann's two-out RBI single put the Guardians ahead 5-2 in the seventh.

Riley Greene homered for Detroit.

Skubal's wild pitch came on his first delivery to pinch-hitter George Valera, who replaced Fry.

Cleveland's pitchers combined for a season-high 19 strikeouts.

Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (8-14, 4.60 ERA) starts Wednesday against Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (11-11, 4.34).

