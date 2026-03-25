Detroit Tigers announce 2026 Opening Day Roster. See who made the team

The Detroit Tigers have released their 2026 Opening Day roster ahead of their three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

On Tuesday, the Tigers announced that 21-year-old shortstop Kevin McGonigle had made the team's Opening Day roster. McGonigle entered spring training as Major League Baseball's No. 2-rated prospect behind Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin.

Drafted 37th overall in 2023, McGonigle hit .250 with 10 hits, two home runs and eight runs scored this spring training.

In the offseason, the Tigers solidified their rotation by welcoming back Justin Verlander and signing Framber Valdez from the Houston Astros. Verlander agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal, while Valdez signed a three-year, $115 million contract that includes a $20 million signing bonus.

Who is on the Tigers' Opening Day roster?

Here's what the Tigers' Opening Day roster looks like.

Catcher: Dillon Dingler, Jake Rogers

Infield: Kevin McGonigle, Javier Báez, Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson, Colt Keith, Zach McKinstry

Outfield: Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling

DH: Kerry Carpenter, Jahmai Jones

Starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander, Casey Mize

Relievers: Drew Anderson, Enmanuel De Jesus, Kyle Finnegan, Tyler Holton, Brant Hurter, Kenley Jansen, Connor Seabold, Will Vest

Who are the Detroit Tigers playing on MLB Opening Day?

The Tigers will play the Padres on Thursday, March 26. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The game is part of a three-game road series against the Padres. The other two games will happen on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 28. First pitch for the Friday game is set for 9:40 p.m. ET, and 8:40 p.m. ET on Saturday.