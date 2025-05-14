Detroit teen charged in carjacking of dog rescuer

A Detroit teen is facing a slew of charges in connection with the carjacking of a Detroit rescuer on the city's east side.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 7, when the victim was in the backyard of a home in the 17400 block of Charest Street in Detroit. Prosecutors say the 47-year-old victim was giving food to dogs when Dwayne Noah Alexander-Perdue, 17, reportedly approached her and pulled out a handgun before robbing the victim of her car keys.

The teen then allegedly drove off in the victim's vehicle. He was arrested by Detroit police later that day.

Alexander-Perdue is charged with armed robbery, carjacking, unlawfully driving away an automobile, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm. Prosecutors are charging the teen as an adult.

"The victim in this case was providing an all too necessary service that is sorely needed in the City of Detroit. The defendant's alleged actions in this case were the opposite of altruistic — they were predatory, violent, unacceptable, and criminal," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release.

Alexander-Perdue is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.