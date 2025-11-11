Detroit teacher accused of offering money for sex from minor

A Detroit Public Schools Community District teacher is accused of offering money for sex from a minor who turned out to be an undercover agent.

Court records show that Jacob Suder, 31, of Maumee, Ohio, was arrested in Toledo on Nov. 6. Suder was charged with one count of paying or agreeing to pay a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was arraigned on Nov. 7 and received a $150,000 (10%) bond, which has been posted.

Records show that Suder connected with the undercover agent, believing it was a minor, and allegedly offered to pay $60 for oral sex. Suder agreed to meet at a parking lot in Toledo, where he was arrested, court records show.

CBS News Detroit contacted the DPSCD for comment and received the following statement: