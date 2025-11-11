Detroit teacher accused of offering money for sex from minor
A Detroit Public Schools Community District teacher is accused of offering money for sex from a minor who turned out to be an undercover agent.
Court records show that Jacob Suder, 31, of Maumee, Ohio, was arrested in Toledo on Nov. 6. Suder was charged with one count of paying or agreeing to pay a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was arraigned on Nov. 7 and received a $150,000 (10%) bond, which has been posted.
Records show that Suder connected with the undercover agent, believing it was a minor, and allegedly offered to pay $60 for oral sex. Suder agreed to meet at a parking lot in Toledo, where he was arrested, court records show.
CBS News Detroit contacted the DPSCD for comment and received the following statement:
"The District was recently informed that a Mumford teacher was taken into police custody in Ohio related to an alleged sexual solicitation of a minor.
"The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and any criminal proceedings and is not permitted to be on DPSCD property.
"We are unaware of any other alleged victims associated with the school but will conduct an investigation to ensure that is the case. School families and staff have been informed."