Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs tribute to Aretha Franklin

(CBS DETROIT) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is performing a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

"Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" commemorates 25 years since the "Queen of Soul" performed with the DSO over three nights around Thanksgiving 1998.

Vocalists Tamika Lawrence, Shaleah Adkisson and Blaine Alden Krauss will join the orchestra in playing some of Franklin's biggest hits.

Performances at Orchestra Hall are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Outside the concert hall, photojournalist Linda Solomon is displaying a collection of 30 photos she took of Franklin.

Solomon says the took her under her wing.

Tickets for any of this weekend's shows can be purchased here.