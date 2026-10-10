Detroit student arrested after prank calling 911 about active shooter at Mumford High School

A Detroit student was arrested after they prank-called 911 and stated there was an active shooter at Mumford High School, district officials said Friday afternoon.

The student will not be returning to the school, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District, which said in a Facebook post that all students and staff were safe following the incident.

"Ensure you speak to your children about the consequences of making false threats or calls to the police," the district said.

Officials have yet to disclose whether the student has been charged.