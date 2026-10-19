Detroit Public Schools breaks ground on Southwest International Academy of Arts and Culture

For the first time in years, the children of Southwest Detroit will have the opportunity to attend school in a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility.

The nearly $50 million project is part of the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

DPSCD officially broke ground on a new school in Southwest Detroit on Monday. The Pre-K-8 school will feature a special focus on the arts.

It's a construction site now, but soon this building will be transformed into the Southwest International Academy of Arts and Culture.

"In addition to their core content classes, we're providing them with exposure to the arts, such as music, dance, theater, etc.," said Machion Jackson, DPSCD Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

One dance program will be unique for the school district.

"One in particular that we plan to explore is Baile Folklorico, which is really a part of this community. So we're looking forward to offering that where no one else does," said school principal Adriana Rendon.

The school will act as a direct feeder to the Detroit School of Arts, a high school in Midtown.

"That is not only important for students in Detroit, but particularly in communities that have been underserved," Jackson said.

These renderings show the ultramodern soccer field that will make the school a popular destination during the season.

"Soccer is very important in this community, and so we anticipate that it will be a place where all family and community would want to come, and perhaps even on the weekends to enjoy some of the games," Rendon said.

Leaders say the people who live in this neighborhood were vital to choosing the school's orange and blue colors and mascot.

"What is the appropriate mascot that represents their community, that represents their neighborhood, which represents resiliency, which represents all the things that they have to endure," Jackson said.

The new school will be ready to welcome students in the fall of 2027.