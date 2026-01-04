Man killed in shooting on west side of Detroit; investigation underway

The Detroit Police Department is investigating after it said a man was killed in a shooting on the city's west side Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the incident on the 14900 block of Strathmoor Street around 4 a.m. Police said on Sunday evening that the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the law enforcement agency's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.

This is a developing story.