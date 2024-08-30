Detroit sex trafficker sentenced to 17.5 years in prison

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 45-year-old Detroit man convicted of trafficking three victims will spend over a decade behind bars.

Quiyemabi Summerlin was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for sex trafficking using force and coercion, maintaining a drug premises and felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

According to Ison, Summerlin manipulated his victims' drug addictions and provided them with heroin and crack cocaine. The 45-year-old would then force the victims to engage in prostitution, sometimes using violence.

"This defendant treated his victims like commodities," Ison said in a joint announcement with the FBI on Tuesday. "He built a business through violence and coercion without regard to the consequences for other human lives."

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara D. Woodward and Tara Hindelang.

In 2002, Summerlin was convicted of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County.