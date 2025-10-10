Detroit sewer repair program helps 1,000 residents impacted by 2021 floods

The historic flooding event in Detroit in 2021 left thousands of homeowners dealing with damage they never expected, with water reaching as high as their cars and leaving homes like Paula Coleman's completely devastated.

Thinking back to that summer four years ago is still as fresh as ever for Coleman. Growing up in her home on Marion Avenue, she soon faced an awful reality – trying to clean up thousands of dollars in damage.

"Just living through it again is bringing up a lot of emotions, because it was very rough, and I had to do it by myself," said Coleman. "I was just so furious. I didn't know what to do."

After filing her insurance claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Coleman received a call from the city, telling her about its Private Sewer Repair Program.

"She said, 'I promise you.' She said, 'This is real,' and she said, 'I'm going to walk you through these steps,'" said Coleman.

First started in 2024 to serve the 22 neighborhoods hardest hit by the 2021 flood, the program has since expanded, reaching a total of 97 communities citywide.

Coleman is the program's 1,000th recipient.

"They told me they were going to fix the problem, and they fixed my problem," said Coleman.

Andrew Gaines and his team have spent the last year repairing hundreds of homes impacted by the storms.

So far, they have used nearly half of the $95 million that the city received in federal funding from the Department of Housing & Urban Development to prevent future basement backups.

"The money that was allocated for this program is helpful for those residents that we are able to help, so they can add the value back into their homes and stop the flooding so they can really enjoy their basements," said Gaines.

Together with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, the partnership hopes to expand even further, eventually helping another 500 households get back on their feet.

"It's a shared goal, and we acknowledge that the flooding exists and that we want to make efforts to help," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, public affairs director with the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department.

Coleman says she's grateful for the support and encourages others who are struggling to apply.

"I'm telling you, the city came through. The City of Detroit did come through," said Coleman.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the city's website.