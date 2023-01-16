Detroit Riverwalk listed among the best in US -- where to vote

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Riverwalk is in the running once again to be named one of the best in the United States.

The riverfront in downtown Detroit has been nominated as part of the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice. Voting is open through noon on Feb. 6, and the top 10 riverwalks will be announced on Feb. 17.

The riverwalk sits at No. 5 on the list as of Monday morning.

"The riverfront development in Detroit, a city with 14 miles of shoreline along the Detroit River, is one of the city's most exciting initiatives," read a description on the contest's website.

The riverwalk was previously named the best in the country in 2021 and 2022. According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, 3.5 million people visit the riverfront every year.

"The entire Detroit Riverfront Conservancy team is proud to be recognized again on this national level," conservancy president and CEO Mark Wallace said last year. "This honor is also very exciting because we are being recognized as the Best Riverwalk based on the votes submitted by people throughout our community who voted for us. Detroiters love their riverfront."

