Detroit restaurant Saffron De Twah closing for 6 months as chef Omar Anani takes a break

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's Saffron De Twah will be closing for six months so its chef, award-winning Omar Anani, can take a sabbatical "to focus on his physical well-being, mental health, family," along with strengthening the restaurant.

Anani is well-known in the Detroit restaurant community and has recently received a second nomination for a James Beard Award and won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped: All-American Showdown."

In a post on Facebook, it was announced the restaurant will close for six months, with its last day of service being Monday, Aug. 21, with plans to reopen in March 2024.

"It may seem odd to consider doing this while all this growth is happening - a second James Beard nomination, cooking at the Tigers Club at Comerica Park, becoming a Chopped champion, etc. - but the reality is that shows like The Bear aren't just dramatic for the sake of viewers," according to the post. "The industry is hard on chefs' bodies and on their mental and emotional health and we know of other chefs who have suddenly passed away from heart attacks or because of severe depression. Given that awareness and the impact of working in kitchens since he was a young kid, Chef has been considering this idea of taking a break for a several months."

And then, last week, Anani severely sprained his hamstring while working at the restaurant, and that was a sign he needed to take a break.

Although the restaurant will be closed, limited services will still be offered over the next six months.

During Anani's break, the restaurant will still offer limited catering options for weddings, birthdays, corporate retreats, parties and other special events. Catering requests can be submitted on Saffron De Twah's website. It will also provide meals for the Saffron Community Kitchen and host pop-ups and ticketed events while closed.

During the closure, Saffron De Twah will also assist staff in finding new culinary placements.

The restaurant will be open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the last day of service being Aug. 21. Saffron De Twah is located at 7636 Gratiot Ave.

Anani also recently joined CBS News Detroit to talk about how he draws from his own cultural background and puts his own spin on Moroccan food.

