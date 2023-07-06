SW Detroit residents react to Marathon proposal to "meet fuels production demand"

(CBS DETROIT) - Community members near Detroit's Marathon Petroleum Co. are voicing concerns related to a proposal to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) that could increase emissions in the surrounding areas.

"They are trying to wipe us out," says Marlene Ware, who owns one of the homes not boarded up in Southwest Detroit near Marathon's refinery.

Marathon has submitted an application to EGLE with what they are calling proposed modifications, identified as the Detroit Permitting Project. In their proposal, they say this project is designed to meet fuel production demand and also limit emissions coming from the refinery.

"Prove it. Let us see what you're going to do to prove it," Ware says.

The proposal spans more than 50 pages, outlining specifics like operating and emissions trends and pollution control projects.

"When it comes to money, Black people, people of color, low-income people, they're the casualties," says Theresa Landrum, who is not only a resident of Southwest Detroit but also the president of the Original United Citizens of Southwest Detroit.

She believes demand is not the driving force behind this proposal.

"We want to be able to open up a line of communication with Marathon to see how we can work together for them. To say that we can reduce pollution more because we know the increase is coming. There's no doubt about it. They say they want to be good stewards and not increase the pollution, but how can you not do that if you're increasing production," Landrum says.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Marathon and EGLE, but as of Wednesday night, has not heard anything in return.