Detroit residents flooded with aftermath of water main break: "So much water everywhere"

Since early Monday morning, residents and emergency crews have been dealing with a severe water main break on Detroit's southwest side. The break caused widespread flooding near Beard and Rowan streets.

"It's just water, so much water everywhere. It's basically like a pool," said resident, Megan.

Megan's basement is filled with water and memories have been washed away. She says in the 20 years she has lived on Lexington Street, she's never experienced a flood as severe as this.

"The basements are so flooded. Some people, it's to the top of their roof. It's real bad. We just rushed to get some pumps and vacuums so take the water out," Megan said.

Roads in the surrounding areas of Beard and Rowan streets were overcome with water, many cars became frozen and stuck in the slush and ice and dozens of homes are now dealing with damage inside.

"We ran into the basement, and when I got there, it was maybe like five feet deep, and we were just trying to get whatever we could. It was bad. It was almost coming up to the first floor of the house," said Leo Adame.

Emergency crews from surrounding agencies were seen rescuing trapped homeowners, like Juan Hernandez and his mom, by boat.

"Pretty shocked. I was nervous all night. Around 3 a.m., I looked downstairs and the whole basement was flooded. We tried to save as much as we could. We got a couple of valuable things out of there. And then my mom's vehicle got flooded out, her boyfriend's vehicle got flooded out," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says he's still processing the devastation.

"Usually, when it rains pretty heavy, the street gets flooded, but nothing like this," Hernandez said.

A community that is now left with the cleanup with many in dire need of relief.

"Nobody asked for this. It's not our fault, and I hope somebody reaches out to help our people over here because everyone's house is flooded right now," said Megan.

"Hopefully they can get this situation fixed pretty soon and make sure everyone is OK," Adame said.

The city will provide food, housing, and transportation for any residents impacted by this flood and will cover the cost of repairs.