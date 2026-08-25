Detroit unveils plan to raise rental property compliance from 14% to 25% in 1 year

The city of Detroit is rolling out a five-point plan to bring thousands of rental properties up to code.

The city's goal is to raise compliance from 14% to 25% within the next year by focusing on one- and two-family rentals, which make up the majority of Detroit's rental properties.

"There are approximately 81,000 rental properties across Detroit, and only about 14% of those rental properties are in compliance, and we know that that is unacceptable," said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. "At the end of the day, this is about more than increasing compliance percentage. This is also about ensuring that quality of life is there for our residents."

The city will build a master enforcement list by assigning inspectors to specific areas and give landlords more warning before certificates expire.

The plan also promises more help for smaller landlords navigating the process.

"Being a landlord: that's our business, and we're held accountable by that, and we're responsible for the tenants that we bring into our properties," said landlord Sylvia Green.

Green says she and her husband made it through that process, and all of their properties now have certificates of compliance.

The city says it will work with landlords to bring properties into compliance, but legal action could follow if those efforts don't work.

"We're going to have landlords who don't want to get with the program, and when we have those situations, we're going to involve the law department, and we're going to take whatever legal steps are necessary in order to get compliance," said Dave Bell, director of Detroit's Buildings, Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department.

City leaders say the plan will not require more staff or funding, and tenants can now file complaints through the city's tenant support website.

More help for tenants is also in the works, including a rental escrow program for people living in noncompliant homes, which is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.