Detroit registered sex offender convicted of sex trafficking-related charges

A Detroit man has been convicted on four federal charges relating to sex trafficking of two minors and an adult, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan reported.

The jury issued its verdict after a seven-day trial. U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Berg presided over the trial.

Kevin Lavon Giles, 59, of Detroit was convicted of two counts of sex trafficking children through force, fraud, or coercion; one count of sex trafficking an adult through force, fraud, or coercion; and one count of committing a felony against a minor after having been required to register as a sex offender, the district attorney's office said.

Giles was required to register as a sex offender based on a 1986 conviction of criminal sexual conduct.

He faces a mandatory sentence of at least 25 years in prison and up to life.

Testimony at trial related that Giles insisted his victims perform commercial sex acts in return for shelter for them and their children, the district attorney's report said. Two of the victims were actually under age 18 at the time.

The trafficking activity included advertisements placed for sexual activity and collecting the proceeds. Witnesses also related that hidden cameras were used to monitor sexual activity.

The agencies involved in the investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Detroit Field Office and the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force.

"We will continue to focus our efforts to save lives of those who are victimized by bad actors and bring those accountable to justice," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.