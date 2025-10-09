Longtime Detroit Red Wings Zamboni driver testifies in wrongful termination suit

A longtime Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings is fighting back in court with a wrongful termination suit against his former employer, Olympia Entertainment.

Al Sobotka claimed that he was fired in 2022 due to his age after holding the job for 50 seasons. However, court documents show that Olympia Entertainment released Sobotka after he was caught by an employee urinating where they dump out the ice from the Zamboni. According to court documents, Olympia called his actions "unprofessional" and "poor judgment from a manager."

Sobotka claims he told his boss that he had prostate issues that caused him to go to the bathroom more frequently.

"I had to go, especially around water, that's when I had to go the worst," Sobotka said in court.

Sobotka admitted to urinating in the ice pit, saying he couldn't hold it, shortly after parking one of the Zambonis in the garage. He said half of his body would have been visible, and only from the back.

"I was standing right where that white wheel is. I was leaning against it, and that's when I had the urge to go," he said.

Sobotka claims he took offense to comments about his age from his boss just weeks before the incident, according to court documents. Olympia Entertainment claimed the comments had no impact on the firing, as the person who made them did not have an influence on the decision. The company maintains the firing was due to "egregious misconduct," according to court records.

The judge says the case could be in the hands of the jury by Friday.