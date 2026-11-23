The Detroit Red Wings have traded former captain Dylan Larkin to the Montréal Canadiens in a deal that includes three incoming players and a list of picks in the upcoming NHL entry drafts.

A player trade involving Larkin was not unexpected – but it was a matter of when and to whom.

The deal was announced Sunday night.

The Red Wings said they acquired forwards Michael Hage and Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, a conditional first-round selection and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, a conditional first-round selection in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft from the Montréal Canadiens

Tensions had simmered for months between the Red Wings and Larkin, a Michigan native who has played his entire NHL career with Detroit – even leading to a suspension without pay in October.

The Red Wings suffered through 10 years of the NHL's longest postseason drought and boos from fans at Little Caesars Arena when the 2025-26 season came to a close.

During the offseason, it became known that Larkin was seeking a trade.

When the 2026-27 season began, Larkin had missed two games due to an upper-body injury. Although he helped Detroit beat Ottawa on his return to the ice, the fans booed his appearance.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings in action during the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on October 26, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Leila Devlin / Getty Images

Larkin did have a no-trade clause in his eight-year contract, which had five years remaining. Eventually, he told the Red Wings he would accept a trade to specific teams.

Larkin played hockey for the University of Michigan and was drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings in 2014. He also led Team USA during February to its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since 1980.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 29, 2026.