Detroit Red Wings sign Lucas Raymond to $64.6 million contract

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year, $64.6 million contract Monday, completing a deal with one of their best young players less than 72 hours before training camp begins.

Raymond will count $8.075 million against the salary cap through 2032. The 22-year-old was a restricted free agent without a contract for the upcoming NHL season and was coming off setting career highs with 31 goals, 41 assists and 72 points.

The Red Wings have another one of those in defenseman Moritz Seider, who won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2021-22.

Detroit is looking to end an eight-year playoff drought dating to the Original Six franchise's last appearance in 2016.

Raymond, a Swede who was the fourth pick in 2020, has 174 points in 238 games since breaking into the league.