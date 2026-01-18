Detroit Red Wings beat Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime thriller

Alex DeBrincat scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the surging Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Lucas Raymond and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Detroit. Patrick Kane assisted on Sandin-Pellikka' goal, moving him two points shy of Mike Modano's record of 1,374 career points by a U.S.-born player.

John Gibson made 19 saves for his 15th victory in his last 17 games. The Red Wings improved to 9-4 in overtime games.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto also scored, and James Reimer made 30 saves.

DeBrincat's team-high 26th goal was set up by Andrew Copp as Detroit kept pace with Tampa Bay atop the Atlantic Division standings. The Red Wings have won six of their last seven games.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead 5:05 into the game. Batherson scored on a rebound and Cozens converted in front off a feed from Brady Tkachuk during a power play.

Sandin-Pellikka's power-play goal came on a shot from the point at 7:16 of the period to get the Red Wings on the scoreboard. Raymond's shot from the high slot over Reimer's glove at 6:06 of the second period tied it at 2-all.

Van Riemsdyk's power-play goal off a rebound with 3:07 left in the period involved some nifty stick work. He maneuvered the puck between his legs and shot it over Reimer's pad with the stick behind the back.

Pinto's tip-in during another power play in the final minute of the period tied it once again.

Up next

Senators: Visit Columbus on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Visit Toronto on Wednesday.