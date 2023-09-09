Detroit ranks as the fifth worst city in U.S. for people with asthma

(CBS DETROIT) - A new report ranked Detroit as the fifth worst city in the United States for people with asthma.

The study, conducted by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, assessed several critical factors, including asthma prevalence, mortality rates, and emergency room visits.

Asthma, a chronic respiratory condition, not only takes a significant toll on individuals but also exacts a substantial economic cost on the nation, amounting to a staggering $82 billion annually. Asthma-related complications also kill over 3,100 Americans each year.

Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, warned, "A lot of people ignore it and feel like it will go away, but it can kill you."

Detroit's placement among the worst cities for asthma sufferers underscores the ongoing challenges faced by communities disproportionately affected by the disease.

"Black Americans are three times more likely to die from asthma, five times more likely to be treated in an emergency room. And Black women have the highest mortality rate of any gender or ethnic group," Mendez said.

Despite advances in asthma treatments, the number of individuals grappling with the condition continues to rise.

"With climate change, we've experienced longer more intense allergy seasons. And allergies, seasonal allergies, can be a trigger for asthma," Mendez said.

Environmental influences such as wildfires and extended growing seasons have contributed to the rise in asthma cases. But, individuals also face risks within their own homes. Those living in poverty face significant hurdles in accessing clean air.

"If you're living in poor housing, where there's rodents, carpets, mold, that can be a real trigger for asthma," said Mendez.

Mendez says states and cities play a pivotal role in mitigating the asthma crisis by implementing measures to reduce pollution.

"School bus idling laws, that they have in some states, or car idling laws," Mendez suggests, are practical ways to curb air pollution and its impact on asthma sufferers.

On an individual level, Mendez advises those with asthma or those suspecting they may have the condition to consult their doctor.

Understanding personal triggers and taking steps to eliminate irritants from the home environment can significantly improve asthma management and overall quality of life.