Former Detroit public schools officer files sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit against district

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Detroit Public Schools Community District officer filed a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit after she says she was wrongfully demoted, discharged and harassed in the workplace.

"It was humiliating. It was demeaning," said Kelley Mays as she recalls what she says are the uncomfortable memories of comments she says were said to her at her former place of employment.

Mays and her lawyer allege harassment from the district's former chief, Ronald Johnson, for making sexually offensive remarks and inferring that she was sexually involved with male members of the department.

"First incident he said he asked me was I putting it on. He saw flowers at my desk and I told him the flowers were for me. He said hey, Kelly was putting it on these guys," Mays said.

Mays recalled other incidents of alleged comments of a similar nature.

She said she was with the department for 12 years and has been in law enforcement for 17 years.

"I'd like that sexual harassment be addressed so that people don't have to, not only women, people don't have to experience that in the workplace," Mays said.

"People need to be held accountable for their actions and people need to know that this is not tolerated and it won't be tolerated. You'll face some kind of consequences for those actions," she added.

Mays said she had contacted her union, labor relations and the district's superintendent's office, but nothing had been done.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Detroit Public Schools Board and the superintendent's office and at this time we have not heard back from them.