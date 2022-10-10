Detroit prepares to launch new program to help long-term unemployed residents reenter workforce

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeking partnerships with community organizations as they prepare to launch a new program to help those who have been long-term unemployed reenter the workforce.

These organizations would help find these residents along with helping connect them with proper education, workforce training, and support services that will help prepare them for future employment, according to city officials.

"There are more than 11,000 unfilled jobs available today right here in the City of Detroit and employers need people to fill them," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "We are calling on community organizations that already do this kind of outreach to help us connect with Detroiters who may have given up on the idea of finding gainful employment and breaking the cycle of poverty in their family."

Community groups are able to start submitting applications as of Monday, Oct. 10.

Organizations that are not "In Detroit Organizations" must submit these applications to be entered in the system as city suppliers.

Information sessions will be announced within the next couple of days in case any community groups have questions or need assistance applying.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 7.

The city plans to partner with 50 IDOs during this program, who have a track record of working with long-term unemployed individuals and are qualified to find, train, and monitor each participant.

Here are the IDO minimum requirements shared by city officials:

Applications will only be accepted from those firms demonstrating a minimum of TWO (2) years of experience providing the services requested in the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for projects of similar scope and size.

Applicant must provide a minimum of three active program referrals

Applicants must demonstrate experience working with nonprofits, community-based organizations, and Detroit residents

Applicant must provide proof of experience recruiting and managing meeting participates milestones within the last two years as defined in this NOFA

The program is co-sponsored by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, along with council members, Mary Waters and Coleman A. Young II.

"I am excited to join the Administration and my fellow colleagues for the announcement of this innovative new program which aims to address the high rate of poverty which continues to plague our City. Making the Jump Start program even better, is the fact that we are engaging our local organizations and leaders and entrusting them to do this important work recognizing they are best positioned to connect with those in need," stated Council President Mary Sheffield.

The city also announced that the community organizations that participate will receive payments based on the performance of their clients.

Officials say a third party will administer monthly payments, as their clients reach milestones, which include up to $2,200 per program each participant completes, with organizations being able to receive $8,800 per participant.

The program itself will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, and they expect it to be open for enrollment sometime early next year.