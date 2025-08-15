Suspect in Detroit pool party fatal stabbing taken into custody, police say

A suspect in connection with a stabbing at a Detroit pool party that killed two people has been taken into custody, police said on Friday.

Police did not provide any additional information about the suspect.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were killed and two other men were injured in the Aug. 9 incident. Police said the stabbing in the 18500 block of Fleming stemmed from an argument about a woman, leading a man to stab four people.

At the time, the two victims who survived were listed in critical and stable conditions.

