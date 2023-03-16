Detroit police to give out free wheel locks Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department will give out 600 free wheel locks to residents to help prevent theft.

According to the Detroit Police Department, they are partnering with the Michigan House of Representatives Detroit Caucus, Councilmember Mary Waters, Marathon Company and Rep. Tyrone Carter to provide the locks to residents.

They will give away the wheel locks at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 1301 Third St., Detroit.

Police say the wheel locks will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.