Detroit police searching for suspects accused of assaulting a woman

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are looking for more information regarding the assault of a 52-year-old woman.

Police say it happened on the 3400 block of East McNichols Road around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 24. Two men walked up to the woman in the parking lot of a gas station, kicked and hit her, then left, according to authorities.

Detroit Police Department

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The two men were seen in a silver pickup truck just before the assault.

If you have any information about the assault or recognize either of the two men pictured above, call the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv.