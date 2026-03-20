Detroit police search suspects in armed robbery, retail fraud at two dollar stores

The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery and retail fraud at two stores.

Police say that at about 12:45 p.m. on March 12, the suspects allegedly entered a dollar store in the 8700 block of E. Seven Mile Road and stole multiple items. The suspects allegedly threatened to shoot an employee as they were fleeing.

The suspects went to another dollar store more than 10 minutes later, around 112:59 p.m., in the 19700 block of Mound Road and allegedly stole items from there before fleeing.

Detroit Police Department

Police say the suspects drove in a black Ford Fusion with a gray front bumper.

One of the suspects is described as standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, weighing 140 to 150 pounds, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front and black pants. The other suspect is described as standing between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5, weighing 120 to 140 pounds, with facial hair, wearing a dark beanie, dark hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

DPD is asking anyone with information to call the 11th precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv.