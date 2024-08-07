Suspect assaults man from behind at Detroit bar, police say

Harris and Walz to campaign in Michigan, Vance visiting Shelby Township and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking assistance from the public as the department searches for a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened last month.

Detroit police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in which the suspect attacked the victim from behind and continued to kick him after he was knocked to the ground. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at a bar in the 24500 block of Grand River Ave.

Police say the 58-year-old victim was talking to a woman inside the bar when the suspect walked up to him and punched him from behind.

The man fell to the ground, and the suspect continued to punch and kick him.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

People can also submit a tip on the DetroitRewards.tv using case number 2407060167. A $500 reward will be awarded for information that moves the case forward.