Detroit police shut down gas station after clerk shoots at customer

Detroit police shut down a gas station on the city's east side after they say a clerk shot at a customer on Monday.

The incident happened at a Valero gas station near Conant and E. McNichols Road.

On Tuesday, Assistant Police Chief Franklin Hayes did not provide details on what led up to the shooting, but said the clerk fired a shot from behind the glass. Hayes did not say whether the customer was shot, but said the individual was hurt after shards of glass fell on him.

Hayes said the customer, who did not have a weapon on him, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"The clerk's life was not in danger in any way, and he was behind the protection of bulletproof glass," Hayes said. "These actions (are) reprehensible, and we're not going to tolerate that."

The clerk was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Hayes gave a stark warning to stores in the city.

"If this happens again, they will see me, and they will see this group. They will see angry residents," he told reporters. "This is not OK. And anyone that makes the decision to do this, we will shut you down. This is a privilege to own and operate a business here in the city of Detroit, but if you treat the residents like that, there's no place for you."

Hayes said the gas station was part of Project Green Light Detroit, a citywide partnership with multiple gas stations that allowed police to install cameras connected to DPD's headquarters. He said the store will be removed from the program.

The incident is under investigation.