Detroit police seek tips after thief on bicycle hits Woodward Avenue business, taking cash and iPad

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public to help solve a business break-in on Woodward Avenue. 

The incident happened about 1 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 19000 block of Woodward. The suspect broke a front window to get inside the building, then stole an iPad and cash. 

He left the scene while riding a bicycle. 

detroit-rewards-slider.jpg
The Detroit Police Department shared these security images seeking information from the public as they investigate a break-in on Woodward Avenue. Detroit Police Department

There is a Project Green Light security system in the area, and police shared security images of the suspect and of the man riding a bicycle. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and a red hat. 

Officers ask anyone who has information about the incident or the man shown in the photographs to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th precinct at 313-596-1240, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv

