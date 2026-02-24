Watch CBS News
Detroit police seeking tips on hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian

Paula Wethington
Detroit police are seeking tips from the public on a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month near Joy Road and Livernois Avenue. 

A 32-year-old woman was struck and injured about 6:09 a.m. Feb. 9 in that area as she was in the road, police said. The vehicle involved, described as a black, newer model Hyundai Tucson, drove off west on Livernois toward Littlefield Street. 

Detroit police are seeking tips from the public on a fatal hit-and-run crash Feb. 9 near Joy Road and Livernois Avenue.

It's possible that a person might have been dropped off near Littlefield Street as the vehicle left the area, police said. 

In the meantime, the victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. 

Police ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip via DetroitRewards.tv

In:

