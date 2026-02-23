Detroit police seek tips from public after armed robbery of motorist

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public to help solve an armed robbery investigation.

The robbery happened about 3:38 a.m. Feb. 15 along the northbound Interstate 75 Service Drive near Brentwood Street. Police say that a man got out of his vehicle and assisted another motorist.

As the man was walking back to his vehicle, a dark-colored truck pulled up behind him.

A man and a woman both got out of the approaching truck, approached the man, and said they intended to rob him. The victim provided the suspects with his keys, wallet, cash, cellphone and glasses.

The man and woman got back into their vehicle and drove off northbound on I-75 Service Drive.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the security image, or has information about the robbery, call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers of Michigan 800-SPEAK-UP, or send a tip via DetroitRewards.tv.