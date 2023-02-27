Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek public's help in finding missing woman

By Joseph Buczek

Maria Brayboy
Maria Brayboy  Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 53-year-old woman suffering from mental illnesses. 

Police say Maria Brayboy left her residence on the 8300 block of Ohio Street in a Ford Escape around 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and has not been seen since. 

According to her family, Brayboy suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. 

Brayboy was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black leather jacket and black shirt. She is 5-feet-7, weighs 270 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information on Brayboy's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or 911.

