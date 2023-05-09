Detroit police seek help in finding 13-year-old boy

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

Yousif Alogaili Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old boy has been missing since Monday morning and Detroit police seek help in locating him.

Yousif Alogaili failed to return to his home in the 6300 block of Abington after school, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and red and black Nike shoes.

Police describe the teen as 5 feet tall, about 122 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5601.