Detroit police searching for suspect in shooting near Eastern Market

By Sara Powers

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting someone in the back near Gratiot Avenue and Hunt Street. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened over the weekend. 

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2000 Hunt St. 

Police say the suspect shot a victim in the back near Gratiot Avenue and Hunt Street and then headed toward Eastern Market on her bike. 

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

