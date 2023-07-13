Detroit police searching for suspect in attempted gas station arson

Detroit police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who attempted to light a Marathon gas station on fire. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who attempted to light a Marathon gas station on fire.

According to police, around 11:35 a.m. Friday, July 7, a man attempted to light the Marathon gas station in the 17800 block of West 7 Mile Road on fire after stealing from the store.

Police say he entered the station and poured gasoline on the floor near the front door. Employees chased him off before he could light a fire.

Police say the suspect is a Black male, approximately in his 40s, with shoulder-length locks and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red tank top, tan shorts, a black belt and black boots.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to submit a tip anonymously here. Reference case number 2307070208.