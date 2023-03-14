Detroit police searching for missing 32-year-old man

Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 32-year-old man.

Police are looking for Damon Waller, who was last seen on Thursday, March 9, at about noon.

Waller left his residence in the 20400 block of Spencer Ave. and did not return home.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left the residence.

Police say that according to Waller's caregiver, he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He is described as being 6 foot 2, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.