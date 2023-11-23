Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast November 23, 2023 (Morning)
NEXT Weather Forecast November 23, 2023 (Morning) 02:20

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. 

Anilya King-Duncan hasn't been seen since she left her residence in the 19000 block of Westphalia without permission at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. 

She was last seen wearing a gray and orange North Face jacket and black Adidas pants.

Police describe King-Duncan as being 5 feet tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.