Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Anilya King-Duncan hasn't been seen since she left her residence in the 19000 block of Westphalia without permission at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

She was last seen wearing a gray and orange North Face jacket and black Adidas pants.

Police describe King-Duncan as being 5 feet tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.