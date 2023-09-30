Detroit police search suspect in fatal shooting of 35-year-old man

Damion Jamon Fryer Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man earlier this month.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 9300 block of Goethe Street.

Police say 28-year-old Damion Jamon Fryer allegedly fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the victim.

At the time of the shooting, Fryer was seen wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. He was armed with a long fun and may be driving a red Jeep Liberty with a Michigan license plate No. ESC-0692.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.