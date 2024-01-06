Detroit police search for missing man with mental illness
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old man.
Jamar Page was last seen on Jan. 2 and according to his mother, he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said.
He is missing from the 6100 block of Woodhall and was last seen around 2 p.m.
Page is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, has black locks, and brown eyes, and weighs around 150 pounds.
Anyone with information can call police at 313.596.5401.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.