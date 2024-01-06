Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing man with mental illness

By Gabrielle Dawson

CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old man. 

Jamar Page was last seen on Jan. 2 and according to his mother, he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said. 

He is missing from the 6100 block of Woodhall and was last seen around 2 p.m. 

Jamar Page
Detroit Police Department

Page is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, has black locks, and brown eyes, and weighs around 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313.596.5401

January 6, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

