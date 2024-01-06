Detroit police search for missing man with mental illness

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old man.

Jamar Page was last seen on Jan. 2 and according to his mother, he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said.

He is missing from the 6100 block of Woodhall and was last seen around 2 p.m.

Detroit Police Department

Page is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, has black locks, and brown eyes, and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 313.596.5401.