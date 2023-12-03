Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Larionna Cooper was last seen at the 200 block of Trowbridge on Dec. 2 around 10:30 a.m.

Police search for missing Larionna Cooper, 13. Detroit Police Department

Cooper was last seen wearing a green coat with fur around the hood, black pants, and black and white boots.

According to her mother, Cooper suffers from depression, police said.

Cooper is described by police as Black, 5'2", 117 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5301.