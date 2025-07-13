Detroit police ask for public's help finding 13-year-old boy

The Detroit Police Department is asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Saturday.

Jamol James left his home on the 9100 block of Littlefield Street without permission and has not come back, according to police.

Officials describe James as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown eyes and braided blue and red hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and Pink Panther pajama pants.

Jamol James, 13, was reported missing on July 12, 2025. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Commander Ryan Connor with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5920 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.