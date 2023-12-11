Detroit police searching for suspects accused of breaking, entering at Big Sam Auto Parts

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to breaking into an auto parts business last month.

🚨B & E📷We're looking for suspects in connection to a B&E at Big Sams Auto Parts in the 14300 block of Meyers on 11/14/23 at 12:25 a.m. They fled in an older model, white SUV -- possibly a Ford Escape. If you have info on this crime, call 313-596-5240 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/YoXJKDKnwi — DPD 2nd Precinct (@DPD2Pct) December 9, 2023

The incident happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Nov. 14 at Big Sam Auto Parts, located in the 14300 block of Meyers.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in an older model, white SUV, which was possibly a Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or 1-800-Speak-Up.