Detroit police searching for suspects accused of breaking, entering at Big Sam Auto Parts
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to breaking into an auto parts business last month.
The incident happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Nov. 14 at Big Sam Auto Parts, located in the 14300 block of Meyers.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in an older model, white SUV, which was possibly a Ford Escape.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
