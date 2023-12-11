Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for suspects accused of breaking, entering at Big Sam Auto Parts

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to breaking into an auto parts business last month. 

The incident happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Nov. 14 at Big Sam Auto Parts, located in the 14300 block of Meyers. 

Police say the suspect fled the scene in an older model, white SUV, which was possibly a Ford Escape. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

