VIDEO: Detroit police search for suspect who shot dog through enclosed fence
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a dog through a fence last weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday, May 6, in the 9500 block of Greenfield.
Video footage shows the suspect walking on the sidewalk and shooting a dog through an enclosed fence.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Officer Brian Belli of the 2nd Precinct PDU at 313-536-5238.
