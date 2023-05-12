Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Detroit police search for suspect who shot dog through enclosed fence

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a dog through a fence last weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 6, in the 9500 block of Greenfield. 

Video footage shows the suspect walking on the sidewalk and shooting a dog through an enclosed fence. 

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Officer Brian Belli of the 2nd Precinct PDU at 313-536-5238.

