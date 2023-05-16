VIDEO: Detroit police search for suspect who fired shots while he was walking with his kids, dog

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 4:17 p.m. on Friday, April 28, in the area of McClellan Avenue and Shoemaker Street.

Police say a man was walking in the area with his kids and a Rottweiler when he fired shots. A 53-year-old man who was stopped in traffic in a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue was struck.

The victim was privately taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Video footage shows the man, kids and dog walking and then shows them running away from the area.

The man was wearing a black jacket, white pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.