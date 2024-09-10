Detroit police search for suspect who shot and killed Michigan State grad at block party

Detroit police search for suspect who killed recent MSU grad at block party

(CBS DETROIT) - The reward for information regarding the murder of Jordan Thornhill was increased to $25,000 on Monday.

The announcement was made by Detroit Police Chief James White during a press conference with ATF Detroit and CrimeStoppers.

"Preliminary information leads us to believe it may have been celebratory gunfire," White said. "We believe someone knows what happened."

Thornhill, a recent Michigan State University graduate, was killed during an illegal block party on July 5 on the city's west side. Police say they found bullets fired from several different guns while they investigated. But they say the public has been slow to come forward with details on who killed Thornhill.

"I'm still stuck on July 5," said Jordan's father Andre Thornhill on Monday. "I cry every day. Our son would've celebrated a birthday on July 26. We just celebrated our birthday on Saturday. He wasn't there to celebrate with us."

CBS News Detroit asked Chief White on Monday if the culprit could have been unaware that it was their firearm that shot the fatal blow. White said that it was unknown, but he is convinced that someone knew something.

"We know we had multiple guns from varying shell casings that were there," White said. "And know that there were multiple people associated with those weapons."

"If you did it, clear your conscience," Andre Thornhill added. "If you know who did it, clear your conscience by speaking up."

If you have information about this crime and it leads to an arrest and prosecution, you could be eligible for the $25,000 reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.