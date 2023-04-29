Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspect in armed robbery at ATM

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at an ATM last weekend.

The incident happened at about 1:15 a.m. in the 16000 block of W. Warren Avenue.

The suspect allegedly "held a victim up at an ATM and forced him to take money out following a traffic incident," DPD said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-569-5640.

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at an ATM last weekend. Detroit Police Department
The suspect allegedly "held a victim up at an ATM and forced him to take money out following a traffic incident," DPD said. Detroit Police Department

