Detroit police search for missing 62-year-old woman with dementia

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 62-year-old Sherri Anderson, who was last seen on Feb. 26.

Police say Anderson left her home in the 18900 block of Prevost Street and did not return. Family members told police that she suffers from dementia.

Anderson is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat with fur on it and black boots with fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.